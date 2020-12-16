HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa | Christmas forecast | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | Local holiday happenings | Grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
Home » College Basketball » Vrankic carries Santa Clara…

Vrankic carries Santa Clara past Fresno Pacific 88-65

The Associated Press

December 16, 2020, 12:03 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Josip Vrankic had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead six Santa Clara players in double figures as the Broncos routed Fresno Pacific 88-65 on Tuesday night.

Keshawn Justice added 15 points for the Broncos, who have started the season with six straight wins. Giordan Williams chipped in 13, Guglielmo Caruso scored 12, Jaden Bediako had 12 and DJ Mitchel 10. Justice also had 11 rebounds and six assists.

Garrett Cook had 14 points off the bench for the Division II Sunbirds. Spencer Heimerdinger added five assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

House lawmakers sending clear message with FITARA 11 scorecard

From JEDI to CIA to TIC: The stories that made 2020

From RPA to cybersecurity, CIOs overcame ever-changing challenges in 2020

Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up