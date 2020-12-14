Virginia Tech looks for home win vs No. 24 Clemson

No. 24 Clemson (5-0, 0-0) vs. Virginia Tech (4-1, 0-0) Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

No. 24 Clemson (5-0, 0-0) vs. Virginia Tech (4-1, 0-0)

Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech looks for its fifth straight win over No. 24 Clemson at Cassell Coliseum. The last victory for the Tigers at Virginia Tech was a 56-49 win on Jan. 15, 2014.

SUPER SENIORS: Clemson’s Aamir Simms, Al-Amir Dawes and Clyde Trapp have combined to account for 38 percent of all Tigers points this season.ACCURATE AAMIR: Simms has connected on 40 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 10 over the last five games. He’s also made 72.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Tigers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Hokies. Virginia Tech has 30 assists on 68 field goals (44.1 percent) over its previous three matchups while Clemson has assists on 38 of 80 field goals (47.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Clemson defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 28 percent of all possessions, the 15th-best rate in the nation. Virginia Tech has a forced-turnover percentage of only 15.3 percent through five games (ranking the Hokies 300th among Division I teams).

