Vermont seeks revenge on UMass Lowell

The Associated Press

December 22, 2020, 6:30 AM

Vermont (0-1, 0-1) vs. UMass Lowell (2-3, 1-0)

Costello Athletic Center, Lowell, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont seeks revenge on UMass Lowell after dropping the first matchup in Lowell. The teams last faced each other on Dec. 21, when the River Hawks shot 47.9 percent from the field while limiting Vermont to just 41.2 percent en route to the eight-point victory.

STEPPING UP: .

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Obadiah Noel has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all UMass Lowell field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 28 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

LAST YEAR: These conference foes faced each other twice during the 2019-20 campaign, with Vermont sweeping the season series.

DID YOU KNOW: Vermont went 14-2 against in-conference opponents last season. In those 16 games, the Catamounts gave up 59.7 points per game while scoring just 74.5 per contest. UMass Lowell went 7-9 overall in America East play, scoring 75.3 points and giving up 77.8 per game in the process.

