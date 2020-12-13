HOLIDAY NEWS: Limit celebrations to immediate family | Krampus in DC | Why gifts are arriving late | Christmas displays in Va.
Home » College Basketball » Vaudrin carries Winthrop past…

Vaudrin carries Winthrop past SC-Upstate 107-77

The Associated Press

December 13, 2020, 6:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Chandler Vaudrin registered a triple-double, the sixth of his career, with 13 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds to carry Winthrop to a 107-77 win over South Carolina Upstate on Sunday.

Adonis Arms had 17 points for Winthrop (4-0, 2-0 Big South Conference). D.J. Burns Jr. added 16 points. Josh Corbin had 15 points.

The Eagles also beat the Spartans 95-77 on Saturday.

Tommy Bruner had 23 points and six assists for the Spartans (0-6, 0-2), whose season-opening losing streak stretched to six games. Bryson Mozone added 20 points. Khydarius Smith had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com, the sixth of his career,

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Judge sides with Navy in latest challenge to $7.7 billion NGEN contract

Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill

DoD, Microsoft ask court to dismiss Amazon's political bias claims in JEDI case

Omnibus stays silent on federal pay, gives feds more time to repay deferred payroll taxes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up