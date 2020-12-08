CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor among first to get vaccinated | Va. to send DC extra vaccine doses | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Vanderbilt women staying inside…

Vanderbilt women staying inside locker room during anthem

The Associated Press

December 8, 2020, 6:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt’s women’s basketball team has decided to stay inside its locker room during the national anthem this season to both mourn and commemorate racial injustice in the United States.

Members of the team posted a statement on social media before Tuesday’s first home game against ETSU after COVID-19 issues canceled their first three games. The Commodores (0-1) said they’re not just athletes and feel the responsibility as Vanderbilt ambassadors to be role models.

“We want to set the example, and we have made a commitment to be the change we want to see in the world,” they said in their statement. “We have encouraged each other to volunteer, vote and donate. We support each other in the pursuit of social justice and equity for all.”

Vanderbilt sophomore guard Demi Washington announced Monday night on Twitter that she won’t be able to play this season after being diagnosed with myocarditis following a case of COVID-19. She started 11 of 29 games at guard.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

At nearly a year old the Space Force joins the Intelligence Community

Pandemic board gets first permanent chair after Trump’s watchdog shakeup

Vendors have until February to respond to one of the most complex IT challenges in government history

Lack of transition support from OPM raises concerns the agency has become politicized

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up