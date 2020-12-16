Valpo faces Purdue Northwest

Purdue Northwest vs. Valparaiso (2-4) Athletics-Recreation Center, Valparaiso, Indiana; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Valparaiso Crusaders will be…

Purdue Northwest vs. Valparaiso (2-4)

Athletics-Recreation Center, Valparaiso, Indiana; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Valparaiso Crusaders will be taking on the Pride of NAIA school Purdue Northwest. Valparaiso lost 84-79 to Central Michigan in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Donovan Clay has averaged 11 points and 4.3 rebounds this year for Valparaiso. Complementing Clay is Ben Krikke, who is averaging 10.2 points per game.DOMINANT DONOVAN: Clay has connected on 21.7 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 16 over his last five games. He’s also made 69.2 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Valparaiso went 6-6 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Crusaders put up 74.5 points per contest across those 12 games.

