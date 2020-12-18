CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump signs COVID relief measure | Fairfax Co. health officials get vaccinated | Virus deaths at Va. prisons
Home » College Basketball » UTSA goes up against…

UTSA goes up against Our Lady of the Lake

The Associated Press

December 18, 2020, 5:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Our Lady of the Lake vs. UTSA (2-3)

UTSA Convocation Center, San Antonio; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UTSA Roadrunners will be taking on the Saints of NAIA member Our Lady of the Lake. UTSA lost 73-61 at Oregon State in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: UTSA has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jhivvan Jackson, Keaton Wallace, Eric Parrish and Jacob Germany have collectively accounted for 55 percent of all Roadrunners points this season.MIGHTY MONZON: Ruben Monzon has connected on 50 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 8 over the last three games. He’s also converted 30.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

LAST MEETING: UTSA put up 99 and came away with a 35-point win over Our Lady of the Lake when these two teams met last season.

DID YOU KNOW: UTSA went 3-7 overall against out-of-conference competition last year. The Roadrunners put up 72.3 points per matchup across those 10 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

Five experts offer IT, acquisition advice to the incoming Biden administration

The federal government has some big decisions to make about real estate

Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up