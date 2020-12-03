CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC update includes stimulus check, delayed HS sports | Md. couple on surviving 2020 | Latest test results
UTSA faces Sul Ross State

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 6:30 AM

Sul Ross State vs. UTSA (1-1)

UTSA Convocation Center, San Antonio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UTSA Roadrunners will be taking on the Lobos of Division III Sul Ross State. UTSA lost 81-64 at Texas Rio Grande Valley in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: UTSA has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Keaton Wallace, Eric Parrish, Jacob Germany and Luka Barisic have collectively accounted for 55 percent of all Roadrunners points this season.WONDERFUL WALLACE: Through two games, UTSA’s Keaton Wallace has connected on 28.6 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 60 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: UTSA went 3-7 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Roadrunners put up 72.3 points per contest across those 10 contests.

