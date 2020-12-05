CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
UTM squares off against Bethel (TN)

The Associated Press

December 5, 2020, 3:30 PM

Bethel (TN) vs. UT Martin (1-0)

Skyhawk Arena, Martin, Tennessee; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UT Martin Skyhawks will be taking on the Wildcats of NAIA member Bethel (TN). UT Martin is coming off a 93-87 overtime win at home against Evansville in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: UT Martin went 2-7 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Skyhawks offense scored 72.4 points per contest across those nine contests.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

