Utah Valley tops Westminster (UT) 79-71

The Associated Press

December 2, 2020, 10:19 PM

OREM, Utah (AP) — Le’Tre Darthard and Jamison Overton scored 16 points apiece as Utah Valley got past Westminster (UT) 79-71 on Wednesday night. Blaze Nield added 13 points, Fardaws Aimaq scored 12 and Trey Woodbury had 11 for the Wolverines. Nield also had six assists, while Aimaq posted 18 rebounds and three assists.

Joey Andrews had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Griffins. Taylor Miller added 15 points. Jarrett Jordan had 11 points.

