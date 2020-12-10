Utah Valley goes up against Wyoming

Wyoming (4-1) vs. Utah Valley (2-2) UCCU Events Center, Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley plays…

Wyoming (4-1) vs. Utah Valley (2-2)

UCCU Events Center, Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley plays Wyoming in an early season matchup. Both teams last saw action this past Wednesday. Wyoming blew out Denver by 22, while Utah Valley fell to Southern Utah, 81-71.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Wyoming’s Marcus Williams, Hunter Maldonado and Jeremiah Oden have combined to account for 47 percent of all Cowboys scoring this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: Williams has made or assisted on 45 percent of all Wyoming field goals over the last five games. Williams has accounted for 39 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

BEHIND THE ARC: Wyoming’s Drake Jeffries has attempted 29 3-pointers and connected on 34.5 percent of them, and is 10 for 29 over his last five games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Wolverines have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cowboys. Utah Valley has 53 assists on 74 field goals (71.6 percent) across its previous three outings while Wyoming has assists on 45 of 90 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wyoming is ranked second among MWC teams with an average of 84.8 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.