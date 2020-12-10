CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Moderna updates | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Utah State visits Weber State

The Associated Press

December 10, 2020, 5:30 PM

Utah State (2-3) vs. Weber State (2-0)

Dee Events Center, Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State and Weber State both look to put winning streaks together . Each squad is coming off of a big home victory this past Tuesday. Weber State earned an 85-73 win over Westminster (UT), while Utah State won easily 90-64 over College of Idaho.

SAVVY SENIORS: Weber State’s Isiah Brown, Cody Carlson and Michal Kozak have collectively accounted for 58 percent of all Wildcats scoring this season.BRILLIANT BROWN: Brown has connected on 46.2 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 81 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Weber State has attempted the sixth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Wildcats have averaged 28 free throws per game.

___

___

