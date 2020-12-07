Utah State battles College of Idaho

College of Idaho vs. Utah State (1-3) Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

College of Idaho vs. Utah State (1-3)

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah State Aggies are set to battle the Coyotes of NAIA program College of Idaho. Utah State lost 67-64 loss at home to Brigham Young in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Neemias Queta has averaged 15.5 points, nine rebounds and two blocks this year for Utah State. Marco Anthony is also a primary contributor, with 13.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.TERRIFIC TIME: Ricardo Time has connected on 66.7 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah State went 9-2 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Aggies offense put up 77.8 points per contest across those 11 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.