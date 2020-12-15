Utah goes up against Utah Valley

Utah Valley (2-3) vs. Utah (2-1) Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah…

Utah Valley (2-3) vs. Utah (2-1)

Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley and Utah look to bounce back from losses. Utah Valley fell short in a 93-88 game at home to Wyoming in its last outing. Utah lost 82-64 at Brigham Young in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Utah’s Alfonso Plummer has averaged 17.7 points and two steals while Timmy Allen has put up 11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and four assists. For the Wolverines, Fardaws Aimaq has averaged 17.2 points and 15.6 rebounds while Trey Woodbury has put up 19 points, 4.8 rebounds and five assists.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Woodbury has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Utah Valley field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 35 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah has turned the ball over on just 13.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the 10th-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. The Runnin’ Utes have turned the ball over only nine times per game this season.

