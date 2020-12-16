UTA goes up against Dallas Christian

Dallas Christian vs. Texas-Arlington (2-4) College Park Center, Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Texas-Arlington Mavericks will…

Dallas Christian vs. Texas-Arlington (2-4)

College Park Center, Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas-Arlington Mavericks will be taking on the Crusaders of Dallas Christian. Texas-Arlington is coming off a 91-66 home win over Hardin-Simmons in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Fredelin De La Cruz has maintained an average of 9.2 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Mavericks, while Nicolas Elame has accounted for 9.7 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.TOUGH TO DEFEND DANIELS: In three appearances this season, Dallas Christian’s Reggie Daniels has shot 69.6 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas-Arlington went 2-7 overall against out-of-conference competition last year. The Mavericks put up 65.6 points per contest in those nine games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.