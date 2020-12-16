CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
Home » College Basketball » UTA goes up against…

UTA goes up against Dallas Christian

The Associated Press

December 16, 2020, 8:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Dallas Christian vs. Texas-Arlington (2-4)

College Park Center, Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas-Arlington Mavericks will be taking on the Crusaders of Dallas Christian. Texas-Arlington is coming off a 91-66 home win over Hardin-Simmons in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Fredelin De La Cruz has maintained an average of 9.2 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Mavericks, while Nicolas Elame has accounted for 9.7 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.TOUGH TO DEFEND DANIELS: In three appearances this season, Dallas Christian’s Reggie Daniels has shot 69.6 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas-Arlington went 2-7 overall against out-of-conference competition last year. The Mavericks put up 65.6 points per contest in those nine games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

From RPA to cybersecurity, CIOs overcame ever-changing challenges in 2020

House lawmakers sending clear message with FITARA 11 scorecard

NORAD tracks Santa's progress for 65th year

$2.3T omnibus, COVID-19 relief package shows signs agencies learned a thing or two during initial pandemic response

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up