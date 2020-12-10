USF takes on LSU

South Florida (3-2) vs. LSU (3-1) State Farm Arena, Atlanta; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Florida and LSU…

South Florida (3-2) vs. LSU (3-1)

State Farm Arena, Atlanta; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida and LSU both look to put winning streaks together . South Florida knocked off Stetson by 11 on Tuesday. LSU is coming off an 86-55 win over Louisiana Tech on Sunday.

SUPER SENIORS: South Florida’s David Collins, Alexis Yetna and Justin Brown have combined to account for 46 percent of all Bulls scoring this season.DOMINANT DAVID: Collins has connected on 55.6 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 9 over the last five games. He’s also converted 60 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bulls have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. LSU has 35 assists on 84 field goals (41.7 percent) over its previous three outings while South Florida has assists on 36 of 78 field goals (46.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: LSU has attempted the 10th-most free throws in all of Division I. The Tigers have averaged 27.5 free throws per game.

