CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer vaccine gets emergency authorization | Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Md. official says more stimulus needed | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » USC hoopster Waters set…

USC hoopster Waters set for 1st college game 4 days after HS

The Associated Press

December 12, 2020, 4:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reese Waters is going from high school to college basketball — immediately.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound guard from Long Beach graduated from high school on Wednesday and will suit up for Southern California on Sunday when the Trojans open Pac-12 play against Stanford.

Waters was announced as part of USC’s recruiting class this fall and he was ranked as the state’s fourth-best player by 247Sports.com. He averaged 17 points, 10 rebounds and 3.5 assists in leading St. Bernard High in Playa del Rey to a 22-7 record last season.

USC coach Andy Enfield said Waters enrolled in school and is eligible immediately. Waters graduated at the end of his high school’s first semester.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

USPS, CBP had 2 years to draft an opioids plan. 'Not a single important deadline’ was met

Trump gives most federal employees day off on Christmas Eve

Senate sends Trump defense bill he has vowed to veto

Trump, Congress avert shutdown, buy time for COVID-19 talks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up