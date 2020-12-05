CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer vaccine gets emergency authorization | Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Md. official says more stimulus needed | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » UNCW squares up against ECU

UNCW squares up against ECU

The Associated Press

December 5, 2020, 5:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UNC Wilmington (2-1) vs. East Carolina (3-0)

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum, Greenville, North Carolina; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington and East Carolina both look to put winning streaks together . UNC Wilmington easily beat Troy by 23 on Nov. 11. East Carolina is coming off a 63-50 win at home against Radford on Saturday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: East Carolina’s Jayden Gardner has averaged 21.7 points and 5.7 rebounds while Tristen Newton has put up 9.3 points, five rebounds and 2.3 steals. For the Seahawks, Jaylen Sims has averaged 26.7 points and 6.7 rebounds while Mike Okauru has put up 11.7 points and seven rebounds.JUMPING FOR JAYLEN: Sims has connected on 66.7 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 18 over the last three games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: UNC Wilmington’s Ty Gadsden has attempted 15 3-pointers and connected on 40 percent of them, and is 6 for 15 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: East Carolina has committed a turnover on just 14.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all AAC teams. The Pirates have turned the ball over only 9.7 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Trump, Congress avert shutdown, buy time for COVID-19 talks

VA warns of 'long process' to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to employees and veterans

USPS, CBP had 2 years to draft an opioids plan. 'Not a single important deadline’ was met

Trump gives most federal employees day off on Christmas Eve

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up