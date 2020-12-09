CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What's happening on Capitol Hill? | Staff vaccinations at Children's National | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » UNC-Wilmington tops St. Andrews…

UNC-Wilmington tops St. Andrews Presbyterian 116-66

The Associated Press

December 9, 2020, 9:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Jake Boggs scored a career-high 25 points and Ty Gadsden added 22 as UNC Wilmington easily beat St. Andrews Presbyterian 116-66 on Wednesday night.

Boggs hit 9 of 12 shots, and Gadsden had six assists.

Imajae Dodd had 13 points for UNC Wilmington (3-2). Joe Pridgen added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

It was the first time this season UNC Wilmington scored at least 100 points.

Isaac Clay had 18 points for the Knights.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

State Department, VA detail initial COVID-19 vaccination plans for employees

Growing number of vendors decry hardline GSA is taking on schedule pricing

Pentagon announces seven procurements to test out new CMMC process

Air Force cuts number of occupations available for reenlistment bonuses as retention flourishes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up