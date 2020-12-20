CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New strain found in Colorado | Montgomery Co. officials caution against big New Year's events | Loudoun Co. begins vaccinating health care workers
Home » College Basketball » Umude lifts South Dakota…

Umude lifts South Dakota over NAIA Mount Marty 84-44

The Associated Press

December 20, 2020, 7:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Stanley Umude scored 21 points with eight rebounds as South Dakota easily beat Mount Marty 84-44 on Sunday.

Umude is the Summit League’s top scorer and was 8-for-11 shooting in 23 minutes. A.J. Plitzuweit had 13 points for South Dakota (2-6). Mason Archambault added 11 points off the bench. Damani Hayes had eight rebounds and four points.

Allen Wilson had 12 points for the NAIA Lancers, the only Mount Marty player in double figures. Jonah Larson added six points and eight rebounds.

The Summit League opener is next for South Dakota, taking on Denver in back-to-back games Jan. 2-3.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

These are the pay and benefits that will expire without an NDAA

Can the government pull its cybersecurity trousers back up?

Telework dominated 2020 and here are the reasons why it was successful

DARPA’s contribution to JADC2: ‘Mosaic’ warfare

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up