UMass, La Salle start conference play

The Associated Press

December 14, 2020, 11:15 PM

UMass (1-1, 0-0) vs. La Salle (2-3, 0-0)

Tom Gola Arena, Philadelphia; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle hosts UMass as conference play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, UMass finished with eight wins and 10 losses, while La Salle won six games and lost 12.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: La Salle’s Jack Clark has averaged 9.4 points and eight rebounds while Jhamir Brickus has put up 8.8 points and 2.2 steals. For the Minutemen, Tre Mitchell has averaged 20.5 points and 9.5 rebounds while Javohn Garcia has put up 20.5 points and three steals.MIGHTY MITCHELL: Mitchell has connected on 66.7 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 63.6 percent of his free throws this season.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent UMass offense has turned the ball over on 14.8 percent of its possessions, the 29th-best mark in Division I. 23.5 percent of all La Salle possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Explorers are ranked 287th, nationally).

