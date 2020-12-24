HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa | Christmas forecast | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | Local holiday happenings | Grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
Home » College Basketball » UIC, Milwaukee eye conference win

UIC, Milwaukee eye conference win

The Associated Press

December 24, 2020, 5:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Illinois-Chicago (5-2, 2-0) vs. Milwaukee (3-1, 2-0)

Klotsche Center, Milwaukee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois-Chicago goes up against Milwaukee as both teams look to remain unbeaten in Horizon games. Each team has two wins in conference play this season. Illinois-Chicago took care of Oakland by 17 at home in its last outing. Milwaukee is coming off a 74-62 win in Green Bay over Green Bay in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Milwaukee’s Te’Jon Lucas, Josh Thomas and Amir Allen have collectively scored 44 percent of all Panthers points this season.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Teyvion Kirk has either made or assisted on 58 percent of all Illinois-Chicago field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 31 field goals and 47 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Flames have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Panthers. Milwaukee has 31 assists on 76 field goals (40.8 percent) across its past three matchups while Illinois-Chicago has assists on 59 of 89 field goals (66.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois-Chicago as a team has made 9.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Horizon teams. The Flames have averaged 11.7 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

From JEDI to CIA to TIC: The stories that made 2020

House lawmakers sending clear message with FITARA 11 scorecard

$2.3T omnibus, COVID-19 relief package shows signs agencies learned a thing or two during initial pandemic response

Locality pay remains stable and GS system is still broken, says pay agent

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up