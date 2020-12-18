CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump signs COVID relief measure | Fairfax Co. health officials get vaccinated | Virus deaths at Va. prisons
Home » College Basketball » Udeze, Etienne lead Wichita…

Udeze, Etienne lead Wichita St. over Emporia State 73-57

The Associated Press

December 18, 2020, 9:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Morris Udeze had 18 points and three blocks as Wichita State topped Emporia State 73-57 on Friday night. Tyson Etienne added 14 points for the Shockers, and Ricky Council IV chipped in 13 points and eight rebounds.

Dexter Dennis had six rebounds for Wichita State (3-2).

Jumah’Ri Turner had 18 points for the Hornets.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

Five experts offer IT, acquisition advice to the incoming Biden administration

The federal government has some big decisions to make about real estate

Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up