CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
Home » College Basketball » Udenyi leads Seattle over…

Udenyi leads Seattle over College of Idaho 78-54

The Associated Press

December 17, 2020, 11:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SEATTLE (AP) — Emeka Udenyi recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead Seattle to a 78-54 win over NAIA’s College of Idaho on Thursday night.

Udenyi collected Seattle’s first double-double of the season. Darrion Trammell had 16 points and six assists for Seattle (5-4). Riley Grigsby added 15 points. Vasja Pandza had 13 points.

Jalen Galloway had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Coyotes.

The teams have one previous meeting, a 76-64 win at home for the College of Idaho on Dec. 20, 1982.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

$2.3T omnibus, COVID-19 relief package shows signs agencies learned a thing or two during initial pandemic response

NORAD tracks Santa's progress for 65th year

Locality pay remains stable and GS system is still broken, says pay agent

Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up