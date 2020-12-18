CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump signs COVID relief measure | Fairfax Co. health officials get vaccinated | Virus deaths at Va. prisons
UCSB pays visit to Pepperdine

The Associated Press

December 18, 2020, 6:31 AM

UC Santa Barbara (3-1) vs. Pepperdine (4-3)

Firestone Fieldhouse, Malibu, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine plays UC Santa Barbara in a non-conference matchup. UC Santa Barbara fell 81-76 at Loyola Marymount on Saturday. Pepperdine is coming off a 91-68 win at home over Concordia University (CA) on Wednesday.

STEPPING UP: Pepperdine’s Colbey Ross has averaged 20.1 points, four rebounds and 7.9 assists while Kessler Edwards has put up 20.4 points and 6.9 rebounds. For the Gauchos, JaQuori McLaughlin has averaged 16.3 points and 5.3 assists while Miles Norris has put up 10.8 points and 6.5 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Ross has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Pepperdine field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 17 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Gauchos have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Waves. Pepperdine has 58 assists on 90 field goals (64.4 percent) over its past three outings while UC Santa Barbara has assists on 67 of 98 field goals (68.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Pepperdine is ranked second among WCC teams with an average of 83.9 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

