UCSB goes up against LMU

Loyola Marymount (2-2) vs. UC Santa Barbara (1-0) Thunderdome, Santa Barbara, California; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount…

Loyola Marymount (2-2) vs. UC Santa Barbara (1-0)

Thunderdome, Santa Barbara, California; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount and UC Santa Barbara both look to put winning streaks together .

SUPER SENIORS: Loyola Marymount has benefited heavily from its seniors. Through four games, Eli Scott, Dameane Douglas, Joe Quintana, Keli Leaupepe and Mattias Markusson have combined to account for 77 percent of all Lions points this season.ACCURATE AMADOU: Across one appearances this season, UC Santa Barbara’s Amadou Sow has shot 83.3 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola Marymount went 5-8 against non-conference programs last season. In those 13 games, the Lions gave up 68.2 points per game while scoring 66.2 per contest. UC Santa Barbara went 9-4 in non-conference play, averaging 72.4 points and allowing 67.7 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.