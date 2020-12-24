UCF faces tough test vs No. 6 Houston

No. 6 Houston (6-0, 1-0) vs. Central Florida (3-1, 1-0) Addition Financial Arena, Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

No. 6 Houston (6-0, 1-0) vs. Central Florida (3-1, 1-0)

Addition Financial Arena, Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Houston presents a tough challenge for Central Florida. Central Florida has . Houston is looking to extend its current six-game winning streak.

SENIOR STUDS: Houston’s Quentin Grimes, DeJon Jarreau and Justin Gorham have combined to score 45 percent of the team’s points this season, including 69 percent of all Cougars scoring over the last five games.GIFTED GRIMES: Grimes has connected on 35.7 percent of the 42 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 21 over his last three games. He’s also converted 87.1 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Cougars have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Knights. Central Florida has an assist on 28 of 74 field goals (37.8 percent) over its previous three outings while Houston has assists on 44 of 82 field goals (53.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Houston has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 43 percent, ranking the Cougars third nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Central Florida sits at just 24.3 percent (ranked 251st).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.