HOLIDAY NEWS: Celebrate safer amid pandemic | Christmas weather in DC region | Post offices see rush of shippers | Christmas displays in Northern Va.
Home » College Basketball » UC San Diego's Division…

UC San Diego’s Division I debut halted by virus concerns

The Associated Press

December 22, 2020, 2:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — UC San Diego women’s basketball team will have to wait before it can play its first game as a Division I program.

The Tritons’ game on Monday against California Baptist was canceled at halftime due to coronavirus testing concerns. Prior to the cancellation, the Tritons led 28-25.

Because the game didn’t reach the 30-minute mark, it didn’t qualify as official.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that a Cal Baptist player had a false positive test last week, but had received two subsequent negative results. One of those tests was a PCR (nasal swab) test and the other a rapid antigen test. The Big West requires both tests be PCR.

The player was given a PCR test. However, results weren’t immediately available and the game was canceled, the Union-Tribune reported.

Jenny Stephens of the UCSD sports information office confirmed the newspapers’s account to The Associated Press.

UCSD’s next “first” game as a Division I program will be on Jan. 1, against Cal Poly.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

DoD, Microsoft ask court to dismiss Amazon's political bias claims in JEDI case

VA healthcare workers feeling pandemic burnout 9 months in

Omnibus endorses 1% federal pay raise, gives feds more time to repay deferred payroll taxes

Congress approves $900B COVID relief bill, sending to Trump

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up