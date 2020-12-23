CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals struggling to keep up with surge in patients | Maryland heath officials monitoring for new variant | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Home » College Basketball » UC San Diego tops…

UC San Diego tops Saint Katherine College 75-39

The Associated Press

December 23, 2020, 9:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jake Killingsworth registered 13 points as UC San Diego easily beat Saint Katherine College 75-39 on Wednesday. Toni Rocak added 10 points and six steals for the Tritons, and Mikey Howell chipped in 10 points and five steals.

Jace Roquemore had seven assists for UC San Diego (2-0).

Gabe Hadley was held to six points despite coming into the contest as the Tritons’ second leading scorer at 14.0 points per game. He made 20% from beyond the arc (1 of 5).

Darius Jackson had 11 points for the Firebirds, who have now lost nine games in a row to start the season. Jacob Durham added six rebounds. Cesar Meza had six rebounds.

The Tritons improve to 2-0 against the Firebirds this season. UC San Diego defeated Saint Katherine College 77-51 last Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS, stretched to its limits in 2020, sees ‘light at the end of tunnel’ in new year

Trump makes 2021 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

How the Biden administration can make DoD an innovation powerhouse

More Pentagon, White House staff picks announced for Biden administration

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up