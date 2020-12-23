CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to help teens weather the pandemic | COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Basketball » UC San Diego routs…

UC San Diego routs Saint Katherine College 77-51

The Associated Press

December 23, 2020, 12:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jake Killingsworth posted 15 points and UC San Diego opened its season with a 77-51 victory over NAIA-member Saint Katherine College on Tuesday night.

Gabe Hadley added 14 points for UC San Diego (1-0), which moved up from Division II and will open its Big West Conference schedule at Cal Poly on Jan. 1.

Bryce Pope chipped in 11 points for the Tritons. Toni Rocak had 10 points.

D’angelo Fields had 13 points for the Firebirds. Darius Jackson added 11 points. Jesus Hernandez Jr had nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this w generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA restarts collection notices for benefits overpayments after COVID put them on hold

USPS, stretched to its limits in 2020, sees ‘light at the end of tunnel’ in new year

Trump makes 2021 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

How the Biden administration can make DoD an innovation powerhouse

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up