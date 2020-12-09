CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor among first to get vaccinated | Va. to send DC extra vaccine doses | Latest test results
UC Riverside goes up against N. Arizona

The Associated Press

December 9, 2020, 8:45 AM

UC Riverside (2-1) vs. Northern Arizona (0-1)

Walkup Skydome, Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona squares off against UC Riverside in an early season matchup.

SQUAD LEADERS: .JUMPING FOR JOCK: Jock Perry has connected on 25 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 8 over his last three games. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

LAST TIME: Northern Arizona got a 7-point win over UC Riverside when these two teams met last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. UC Riverside went 7-6 against schools outside its conference, while Northern Arizona went 4-3 in such games.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

