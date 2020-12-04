CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming Va. restrictions | Prince George's Co. new restrictions | Loudoun Co. Public Schools to go all-virtual | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » UC Davis routs William…

UC Davis routs William Jessup 95-62

The Associated Press

December 4, 2020, 9:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Ezra Manjon, Kennedy Koehler and Damion Squire scored 16 points apiece as UC Davis romped past William Jessup 95-62 on Friday.

Elijah Pepper had 14 points for UC Davis (2-2). Koehler also had three blocks.

Myles Corey had 17 points for the Warriors. Jayden DeJoseph added 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Survey: What telework policies will stay once the pandemic ends?

Biden taps Rice as domestic policy adviser, McDonough for VA

Lawmakers seem to agree the Presidential Transition Act could use some work

Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up