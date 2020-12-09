CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor among first to get vaccinated | Va. to send DC extra vaccine doses | Latest test results
UAB looks to remain perfect when battling Tuskegee

The Associated Press

December 9, 2020, 3:30 PM

Tuskegee vs. UAB (4-0)

Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UAB Blazers will be taking on the Golden Tigers of Division II Tuskegee. UAB is coming off a 77-55 win at home over Troy in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: Quan Jackson has maintained a per-game average of 13.8 points, seven rebounds and 3.8 steals for the Blazers, while Trey Jemison has recorded 11.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.8 blocks per game.JUMPING FOR JACKSON: Through four games, UAB’s Quan Jackson has connected on 22.2 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 43.8 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: UAB went 7-4 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Blazers offense scored 63.9 points per matchup across those 11 contests.

