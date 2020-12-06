CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Turner scores 33 to lead Bowling Green over Buffalo 86-78

The Associated Press

December 6, 2020, 8:55 PM

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Justin Turner had 33 points as Bowling Green got past Buffalo 86-78 on Sunday night in a Mid-American Conference opener for each team.

Kaden Metheny had 11 points for Bowling Green (4-1). Trey Diggs added 10 points and Daeqwon Plowden had eight points and 10 rebounds. Turner made all 15 of his free throw attempts.

Jayvon Graves had 23 points for the Bulls (1-2). Ronaldo Segu scored a career-high 22 points and Jeenathan Williams had 19 points.

