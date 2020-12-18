CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Turner leads Bowling Green…

Turner leads Bowling Green over Robert Morris 85-65

The Associated Press

December 18, 2020, 9:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Justin Turner had 24 points and 11 assists as Bowling Green rolled past Robert Morris 85-65 on Friday night.

Daeqwon Plowden had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Bowling Green (5-2). Trey Diggs added 13 points. Caleb Fields had 13 points.

AJ Bramah had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Colonials (1-1). Enoch Cheeks added six rebounds. Charles Bain had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

As GSA administrator, Murphy followed a simple mantra for all decisions: ‘Do what’s right.’

Congress averts shutdown; fight continues over pandemic aid

Judge sides with Navy in latest challenge to $7.7 billion NGEN contract

VA healthcare workers feeling pandemic burnout 9 months in

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up