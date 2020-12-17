Tulane plays host to Grambling St.

Grambling State (2-3) vs. Tulane (4-1) Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse, New Orleans; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Grambling…

Grambling State (2-3) vs. Tulane (4-1)

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse, New Orleans; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling State plays Tulane in an early season matchup. Both teams last played this past Wednesday. Grambling State won 78-61 at Louisiana-Monroe, while Tulane is coming off of an 80-74 home loss to Memphis.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Seniors Cameron Christon and Trevell Cunningham have led the Tigers. Christon has averaged 12.2 points and 4.8 rebounds while Cunningham has recorded 6.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. The Green Wave have been led by Jordan Walker and Jaylen Forbes, who have combined to score 28 points per contest.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Walker has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Tulane field goals over the last three games. Walker has accounted for 18 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Tigers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Green Wave. Tulane has an assist on 36 of 68 field goals (52.9 percent) across its past three outings while Grambling State has assists on 36 of 65 field goals (55.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Tulane defense has allowed only 59.4 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Green Wave 25th among Division I teams. The Grambling State offense has averaged 58.8 points through five games (ranked 220th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.