Tulane faces UAPB

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-5) vs. Tulane (3-0)

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse, New Orleans; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Tulane both look to put winning streaks together . Arkansas-Pine Bluff snuck past Arkansas State by one point on the road in its last outing. Tulane is coming off a 58-38 home win over Southern Miss in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Arkansas-Pine Bluff has benefited heavily from its seniors. Shaun Doss, Joshuwan Johnson, Markedric Bell and Nicholas Jones have collectively accounted for 69 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 83 percent of all Golden Lions points over the team’s last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jordan Walker has accounted for 45 percent of all Tulane field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 14 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Tulane has scored 64 points per game and allowed 53.7 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Tulane defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 34 percent, the 12th-lowest mark in Division I. Arkansas-Pine Bluff has allowed opponents to shoot 52.1 percent through six games (ranking the Golden Lions 287th).

