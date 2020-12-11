CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Tucker lifts Coll. Of…

Tucker lifts Coll. Of Charleston past SC State 90-63

The Associated Press

December 11, 2020, 10:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Brenden Tucker had 16 points off the bench to lead College of Charleston to a 90-63 win over South Carolina State on Friday night.

Brevin Galloway had 13 points for College of Charleston (2-3). Zep Jasper added 12 points and six rebounds. Payton Willis had 11 points.

Floyd Rideau,Jr. had 16 points for the Bulldogs (0-6). Trushaun Moorer added 11 points. Omar Croskey had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA healthcare workers feeling pandemic burnout 9 months in

Lawmakers ask for GAO's help to identify 'burrowing' over last 4 years

Judge sides with Navy in latest challenge to $7.7 billion NGEN contract

NDAA Trump threatens to veto gives CISA tools to fight ‘hack of the decade'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up