Troy plays Auburn

Troy (4-3) vs. Auburn (4-2)

Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy and Auburn both look to put winning streaks together . Troy won 79-71 over Samford on Wednesday. Auburn is coming off an 80-63 win over Texas Southern on Tuesday.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Neither team has been afraid to put the ball in the hands of their freshmen. Justin Powell, Allen Flanigan and JT Thor have collectively scored 49 percent of Auburn’s points this season and 52 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Troy, Zay Williams, Kam Woods and Antwan Burnett have collectively scored 46 percent of the team’s points this season.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Powell has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Auburn field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Tigers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Trojans. Auburn has an assist on 45 of 85 field goals (52.9 percent) across its past three matchups while Troy has assists on 26 of 58 field goals (44.8 percent) during its past three games.

RECENT GAMES: Troy has scored 60.6 points and allowed 65.8 points over its last five games. Auburn has averaged 73.2 points and given up 73.6 over its last five.

