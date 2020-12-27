CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Grammys moved to March amid surge | Md., Va. still see lag in vaccinations | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Troy goes up against Carver College

The Associated Press

December 27, 2020, 6:30 AM

Carver College vs. Troy (4-4)

Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Troy Trojans will be taking on the Cougars of Carver College. Troy lost 77-41 to Auburn in its most recent game.

FAB FRESHMEN: Troy’s Zay Williams, Kam Woods and Antwan Burnett have combined to score 44 percent of all Trojans points this season, though that number has slipped to 33 percent over the last five games.SOLID SCOTT: Bryson Scott has connected on 32.4 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 11 over the last three games. He’s also converted 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

LAST TIME: Troy put up 84 and came away with a 27-point win over Carver College when these two teams faced each other a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Troy went 2-7 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Trojans put up 66 points per contest in those nine contests.

