HOLIDAY NEWS: Celebrate safer amid pandemic | Christmas weather in DC region | Post offices see rush of shippers | Christmas displays in Northern Va.
Home » College Basketball » Top 25 College Basketball Schedule

Top 25 College Basketball Schedule

The Associated Press

December 22, 2020, 1:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EST

Tuesday’s Games

No. 3 UConn at Villanova, 7 p.m.

No. 15 Northwestern at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

No. 18 DePaul at Creighton, 9 p.m.

No. 20 South Florida at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.

No. 25 Michigan St. vs. Oakland, Noon

Wednesday’s Games

No. 6 Arizona vs. Idaho, 2 p.m.

No. 19 Indiana at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

No. 14 Maryland vs. No. 16 Ohio St., postponed

No. 17 Michigan vs. Penn St., postponed

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

SolarWinds incident should be a catalyst to rethink federal cybersecurity

How SolarWinds could've been prevented

Congress unveils details of massive $1.4T omnibus spending package

Omnibus endorses 1% federal pay raise, gives feds more time to repay deferred payroll taxes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up