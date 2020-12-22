Top 25 College Basketball Schedule

|All Times EST
Tuesday’s Games
No. 3 UConn at Villanova, 7 p.m.
No. 15 Northwestern at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
No. 18 DePaul at Creighton, 9 p.m.
No. 20 South Florida at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.
No. 25 Michigan St. vs. Oakland, Noon
Wednesday’s Games
No. 6 Arizona vs. Idaho, 2 p.m.
No. 19 Indiana at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
No. 14 Maryland vs. No. 16 Ohio St., postponed
No. 17 Michigan vs. Penn St., postponed
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Friday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Saturday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled.
