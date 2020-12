Top 25 College Basketball Schedule

The Associated Press

All Times EST Monday’s Games

No. 7 Baylor vs. Texas Tech, 4:00 p.m.

No. 13 Mississippi St. vs. Troy, 5:00 p.m.

No. 14 Maryland at Rutgers, 11:00 a.m.

No. 16 Northwestern vs. Minnesota, 6:00 p.m.

No. 20 Missouri St. at Missouri, 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No. 1 Stanford at Pacific, 6 p.m.

No. 3 UConn at Seton Hall, 3:30 p.m.

No. 10 Texas A&M vs. Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No. 7 Baylor at Southern U, Noon

No. 9 Kentucky at No. 24 DePaul, Noon

No. 23 South Florida at Memphis, Noon

Thursdays Games

No. 3 UConn vs. Creighton, 3:30 p.m.

No. 4 NC State vs. Wake Forest, 4:00 p.m.

No. 5 South Carolina vs. Temple, 4:00 p.m.

No. 16 Northwestern at Purdue, 4:00 p.m.

No. 18 Syracuse at North Carolina, 5:00 p.m.

No. 22 Texas vs. Kansas, 5:00 p.m.

Friday’s Games

No. 6 Arizona vs. Colorado, 4:00 p.m.

No. 7 Baylor at Northwestern State, Noon

No. 13 Mississippi St. vs. Southern U, 5:00 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No. 3 Connecticut vs. Xavier, 10:00 a.m.

No. 7 Baylor vs. McNeese St., Noon

No. 8 Oregon at Washington, TBA

No. 9 Kentucky vs. Wofford 10:00 a.m.

No. 11 UCLA vs. California, Noon.

No. 12 Arkansas at Little Rock, Noon

No. 14 Maryland vs. James Madison, TBA

No. 17 Ohio St. vs. Iowa, Noon

No. 19 Michigan at Illinois, Noon

No. 20 Missouri St. vs. South Dakota St., 11:00 a.m.

No. 23 South Florida at Houston, 4:00 p.m.

No. 24 DePaul vs Georgetown, Noon

Sunday’s Games

No. 2 Louisville vs. Miami, 10:00 a.m.

No. 4 NC State vs. Duke, 1:00 p.m.

No. 6 Arizona vs. Utah, 11:00 a.m.

No. 10 Texas A & M vs. Rice, Noon

No. 13 Mississippi St. vs. Cent. Arkansas, 1:00 p.m.

No. 15 Indiana vs. Nebraska, 1:00 p.m.

No. 18 Syracuse at Boston College 11:00 a.m.

No. 25 Gonzaga at Eastern Michigan, TBA

