Top 25 College Basketball Schedule

All Times EST Saturday’s Games

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 2 Baylor, cancelled.

No. 5 Illinois vs. UT Martin, cancelled.

No. 7 Kansas vs. North Dakota State, 4 p.m.

No. 10 Houston vs. South Carolina, 6 p.m.

No. 19 Richmond vs. Furman, 6 p.m.

No. 23 Ohio State vs. Alabama A&M, cancelled.

Sunday’s Games

No. 6 Duke vs. Elon, postponed

No. 8 Michigan State vs. Western Michigan, 6 p.m.

No. 11 West Virginia at Georgetown, 4:30 p.m.

No. 12 Villanova at No. 17 Texas, 1 p.m.

No. 17 Texas Tech vs. Grambling, 2 p.m.

No. 20 Kentucky at Georgia Tech, 5 p.m.

