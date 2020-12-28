CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'We need help,' Prince George's Co. says | Montgomery Co. update | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Toatley scores 16 to carry Monmouth past Canisius 97-69

The Associated Press

December 28, 2020, 5:14 PM

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Donovann Toatley had 16 points off the bench to carry Monmouth to a 97-69 win over Canisius on Monday.

Deion Hammond had 16 points and six rebounds for Monmouth (3-2, 3-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Marcus McClary added 11 points and Klemen Vuga had 10.

Malik Brooks, Siem Uijtendaal, Majesty Brandon and Malek Green each had 10 points for the Golden Griffins (1-3, 1-3).

