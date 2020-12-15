HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | How to fight gift card scams | Local holiday happenings | Grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
Thompson carries UNC-Greensboro over SC-Upstate 65-57

The Associated Press

December 15, 2020, 10:19 PM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Khyre Thompson had 16 points off the bench to lift UNC-Greensboro to a 65-57 win over South Carolina Upstate on Tuesday night.

Tommy Bruner had 13 points and eight rebounds for South Carolina Upstate (0-7). Dalvin White added 12 points. Nevin Zink had 11 points.

