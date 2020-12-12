CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer vaccine gets emergency authorization | Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Md. official says more stimulus needed | Latest test results
Thomas lifts California Baptist past Fresno Pacific 110-71

The Associated Press

December 12, 2020, 8:48 PM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Thomas had a career-high 22 points as California Baptist easily beat Fresno Pacific 110-71 on Saturday.

Ty Rowell had 19 points and eight assists for California Baptist (3-2). Reed Nottage added 18 points and seven rebounds. Mark Carbone had 12 points.

It was the first time this season California Baptist scored at least 100 points.

Aamondae Coleman had 19 points for the Sunbirds. Raine McKeython added 15 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

