CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New strain found in Colorado | Montgomery Co. officials caution against big New Year's events | Loudoun Co. begins vaccinating health care workers
Home » College Basketball » Thomas' career-high 32 points…

Thomas’ career-high 32 points sends LSU past Texas A&M

The Associated Press

December 29, 2020, 9:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Cameron Thomas scored a career-high 32 points and Darius Days scored 18 with 10 rebounds, and LSU beat Texas A&M 77-54 on Tuesday night in a Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

The true freshman Thomas now has five, 20-plus point scoring efforts this season — the most in the nation at the Division I level. He entered as the nation’s 10th-leading scorer.

Trendon Watford’s layup with 12:41 before halftime put LSU up 13-12 and it never trailed again. Days sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around one from Thomas and LSU used the 9-0 spurt for a 28-18 lead. The Tigers led 41-27 at halftime on 53.3% shooting (16 for 30).

LSU (6-1, 1-0) emerged from the break to outscore Texas A&M 23-15 over the first 10 minutes of the second half, and Jalen Cook’s 3 with 10:05 remaining made it a 64-42 advantage.

Quenton Jackson led the Aggies with 17 points and Emanuel Miller 14.

The Tigers have won seven straight against Texas A&M (5-1, 1-1) and leads the series 25-18.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M: The Aggies host Auburn at College Station, Texas on Saturday

LSU: The Tigers head to Gainesville, Florida and face Florida on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

House votes to override Trump's veto of defense bill

NDAA veto could jeopardize pay and benefits for nurses, Gold Star Families and other military occupations

Can the government pull its cybersecurity trousers back up?

Here are some of the top IT, acquisition priorities for the incoming Biden administration

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up