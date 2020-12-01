CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Now is 'vulnerable period,' Dr. Fauci tells WTOP | Some Prince William Co. students return Tuesday | Americans face new restrictions | Latest test results
The Latest: Colorado-Arizona basketball game postponed

The Associated Press

December 1, 2020, 11:21 AM

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

A college basketball game between Colorado and Arizona scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Buffaloes’ program.

The Pac-12 said Colorado does not have the minimum number of scholarship players available due to positive coronavirus tests and contact tracing protocols.

The conference will work with both programs to reschedule the game.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

