CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md.'s vaccine plan | US virus deaths hit grim record | Pfizer vaccine inches forward | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » The Citadel squares off…

The Citadel squares off against Toccoa Falls

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 3:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Toccoa Falls vs. The Citadel (1-0)

McAlister Field House, Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Citadel Bulldogs are set to battle the Eagles of NAIA member Toccoa Falls. The Citadel is coming off an 89-64 win at home over Piedmont in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: .

DID YOU KNOW: The Citadel went 3-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Bulldogs offense put up 76.3 points per contest across those eight contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Survey: The changing views of federal telework

Air Force’s next hack of the federal procurement system: One-year funding

Congress will take up 1-week stopgap to keep government running through Dec. 18

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up