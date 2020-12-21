The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec.…

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 20, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. Stanford (26) 6-0 742 1 2. Louisville (1) 5-0 693 2 3. UConn (1) 4-0 676 3 4. NC State (2) 8-0 674 4 5. South Carolina 5-1 641 5 6. Arizona 6-0 600 6 7. Baylor 7-1 558 7 8. Oregon 6-0 557 7 9. Texas A&M 8-0 491 10 10. UCLA 5-1 461 11 11. Arkansas 8-1 435 12 12. Mississippi St. 5-1 417 13 13. Kentucky 7-1 391 9 14. Maryland 5-1 381 14 15. Northwestern 3-0 325 16 16. Ohio St. 4-0 255 17 17. Michigan 5-0 248 19 18. DePaul 4-2 203 24 19. Indiana 3-2 175 15 20. Texas 5-1 168 22 20. South Florida 4-1 168 23 22. Syracuse 5-1 107 18 23. Gonzaga 4-2 82 25 24. Missouri St. 4-2 76 20 25. Michigan St. 6-0 55 –

Others receiving votes: Georgia 30, North Carolina 28, Oregon St. 25, South Dakota St. 21, Iowa St. 19, Tennessee 12, Arizona St. 8, Rutgers 6, Iowa 6, Wake Forest 4, Georgia Tech 4, Rice 3, Villanova 3, Alabama 2.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.